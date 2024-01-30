SC Adjourns Case Regarding FIA's Notices To Journalists Till March
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted time to journalists till after the general elections to appear before FIA’s inquiry in matter pertaining to a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media.
The court also sought report regarding an incident of attack on Journalist Absar Alam and adjourned the case till first week of March.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard a suo-motu case against the FIA’s notices to journalists.
During the course of proceeding, the chief justice inquired that whether any application was filed to the top court.
The president Press Association adopted the stance that it could not be moved because the FIA yet to provide the list.
The CJP remarked that they were expecting that a written application would be filed.
The court could not pass an order until the matter firstly go to the three-member judges committee.
He said that it could only request the attorney general of Pakistan without a written material.
In its order, the court said that the attorney general had stated that he forgot to mention the incident of attack on Journalist Absar Alam.
The court also sought investigation report from the government regarding the incident.
The court allowed to make Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) as respondent in the case.
It said that the press association wanted to submit an application regarding the current situation and freedom of media.
The court has directed the registrar office to allot a number to the petition immediately once it is filed and raised it to the judges committee.
The court said that the AGP had assured to postpone the actions on FIA notices till after the general elections.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case till first week of March.
