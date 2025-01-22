SC Adjourns Case Regarding Voting Right Of Overseas Pakistanis
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing for two-weeks on a case regarding right of vote for the overseas Pakistanis.
A constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case.
Former minister Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer appeared before the court.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Mandokhail remarked that today the time is short, the court would hear this case soon, saying that the elections were also not close. The court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.
Recent Stories
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man die, two other injured over old enmity6 minutes ago
-
SCP appoints two more amicus curiae in Jurisdiction Case6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis6 minutes ago
-
Snow festival to be started on January 286 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange26 minutes ago
-
PDMA allocates Rs 500 mln for Miranshah Bazaar victims36 minutes ago
-
International conference on GIDES concludes in Wah university36 minutes ago
-
Minister visits head office of department of Auqaf & Religious Affairs36 minutes ago
-
KP mulls establishing it's own insurance company36 minutes ago
-
UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions46 minutes ago
-
IUB's World University Ranking improves46 minutes ago