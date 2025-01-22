Open Menu

SC Adjourns Case Regarding Voting Right Of Overseas Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing for two-weeks on a case regarding right of vote for the overseas Pakistanis.

A constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case.

Former minister Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Mandokhail remarked that today the time is short, the court would hear this case soon, saying that the elections were also not close. The court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

