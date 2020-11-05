SC adjourns case related to fake degrees of Al-Khair University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned hearing of case related to fake degrees of Al-Khair University for two weeks.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked Al-Khair was a chartered university and how could it gave so many degrees. He asked how could the Higher education Commission (HEC) verified the degrees? He said that the HEC did not have the authority to decide on the University of Azad Kashmir.

A representative of HEC said that Al-Khair University had set up illegal campuses across the country.

800 illegal campuses were built in KP alone, he added.

He said that Al-Khair University's main campus in Bhimber had also been closed. Islamabad and Peshawar High Courts had also rejected the university petitions.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked why did the HEC declare the degrees valid when the campus was illegal? The representative said that around 6200 students applied to HEC for verification of degrees.

He said that the HEC had decided that it would check degrees of students who appeared for the examination after 2009.

The chief justice said that a three-member bench would decide the case in two weeks.