SC Adjourns Contempt Case Against Additional Registrar Till Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 23 on a contempt of court show-cause to additional registrar for not fixing of a case pertaining to the powers of constitutional and regular benches
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 23 on a contempt of court show-cause to additional registrar for not fixing of a case pertaining to the powers of constitutional and regular benches.
The court directed the Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas to submit written response on contempt of court show-cause for not fixing this case for hearing.
A division bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the case pertaining to show-cause notice.
During the course of proceeding, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah read out the background of the case and remarked that the case is related to the powers of the Practice and Procedure Committee and not the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
On the occasion, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that this matter is between the court and the offender. He said that the judicial assistants appointed in this case had been the lawyers of petitioners against 26th Constitutional Amendment.
The AGP said that under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Constitutional Committee now has the authority to form benches.
Justice Aqeel Abbasi said that your opinion is correct and we are also aware of this.
Justice Shah said that the question is about Section 2 of the Practice and Procedure Act. If the bench wants to check its jurisdiction, can the case be withdrawn?
The Attorney General said that the question raised by the court cannot be heard in a contempt of court case. He said that I can appear as a prosecutor in a contempt of court case, I can assist the court on legal questions under 27A, but my position as Attorney General in a contempt of court case is different.
During hearing, amicus curiae including Hamid Khan, Munir A. Malik and Shahid Jameel Advocate also gave arguments on court directions.
The court said that it would hear the other amicus-curiae tomorrow and adjourned further hearing.
Recent Stories
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary
Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani3 minutes ago
-
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case3 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 243 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill3 minutes ago
-
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters12 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy clinches champions title of 32nd National Shooting Championship3 minutes ago
-
SC seeks ERRA report regarding earthquake rehabilitation projects3 minutes ago
-
DG PHA visits Gorakhpur Nursery3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research to offer world-class facilities: Health Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
Court indicts 33 protesters, seeks evidence2 minutes ago