SC adjourns coronavirus suo moto notice case for two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the suo moto action regarding combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A five-member larger SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that the economy had come to a standstill, while the health and education sectors had been affected badly and many graduates rendered unemployed.

He said around 100,000 labourers were returning home from abroad but there was no plan in place to quarantine them for 14 days.

The chief justice directed the Sindh government to submit a reply to the SC regarding Rs 4 billion allocated for luxury vehicles in the budget.

Grilling the Advocate General Sindh, he said the people had nothing to eat and there was no money to pay salaries, but Rs 4 billion was earmarked for import of luxury vehicles.

He said the Sindh government in its report stated that it had no money to pay the salaries of sanitary workers. There was no money to clean Karachi's drains, he added.

He asked how the Sindh government could spend Rs 4 billion on import of 400 luxury vehicles costing Rs 16 million each for the rulers of the province. The court would not allow purchase of such luxury vehicles, he said, ordering the provincial government to deposit Rs 4 billion with the Supreme Court.

The CJP asked whether Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were also ordering purchase of such vehicles. The advocate generals of Punjab and KP gave the reply in negative.

The court directed the Sindh government to arrange funds for the cleaning of Gujjar Nullah. It also directed the provincial government to clarify its position on the purchase of vehicles worth Rs 4 billion while neglecting the development works.

The CJP asked as to why the pilots were hired from abroad to fly planes for anti-locust spray.

The Attorney General responded that the department had stated that the pilots were hired from abroad to train the local pilots.

The chief justice observed that the country had been a member of the World food Organization for 44 years and the government should have prepared to counter the locust attack in advance.

The CJP observed that the common man had not been benefitted from the Constitution to date. A common child grew old waiting to get due benefit from the Constitution but only a few, including judiciary, were enjoying the same, he added.

As regards the imported medicines, the attorney general informed the court that the medicines were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked who was given the imported medicines. The DRAP had directed that the record of patients who were given the imported drugs, should be kept .

The medicines were for the patients with serious ailments, he added.

He said if the DRAP started collecting patients' data, who could die before getting the medicine. It would be better if the responsibility of data collection were tasked to government hospitals, he added.

Discussing the matters of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the attorney general said that the NDMA had legal protection.

The chief justice said according to the document, the NDMA ordered import of the machinery for a private company which was transported to Pakistan through its plane. A company called Al-Hafeez had ordered the machinery for manufacturing N95 masks, he added, asking whether the customs duty was paid on the imported machinery.

The attorney general responded that the NDMA only facilitated the import of machinery and the customs duty and other taxes on it were paid by the company.

The chief justice observed that the private company had become the only N95 masks manufacturing concern in the country. Whether the NDMA had given any advertisement to provide such facility, he asked, observing the court wanted transparency in everything.

The attorney general said the NDMA was not buying N95 masks from that private company.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that the NDMA seemed to have provided the facility to the company due to the closure of flights.

The Member NDMA stated that 28 companies had approached the NDMA for import of the machinery.

The chief justice remarked when 28 companies were already in the field then why a newly established one was given the facility to import the N95 masks manufacturing machinery.

The Member NDMA stated that thee 28 private companies were not making N95 masks.

The court sought details of the purchase of N95 masks from the NDMA, along with the imported machinery and the private company. It also sought details of medicines imported by the NDMA.

Discussing the recent Karachi plane crash, the chief justice stated that the pilot and traffic controller were blamed for the crash, while it was told that nothing was wrong with the 15-year-old plane.

He said apparently the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued licenses to pilots after taking bribe and asked the attorney general what action should be taken against the CAA.

The attorney general replied that action must be taken in accordance with the law.

The court then summoned the CAA director general in person to clear position on giving licences to pilots holding fake degrees. It was a serious crime that the commercial airlines were hiring pilots having fake degrees, he added.

The court also summoned the heads of Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue and Serene airlines in person, and directed to submit all the data of pilots, including their educational qualifications.

It also questioned the interim report on the plane crash. \932