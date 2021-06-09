SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a review petition against acquittal of accused by the court in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a review petition against acquittal of accused by the court in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by the Federal and Sindh government against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor General Sindh pleaded the court to grant time to submit additional documents in the case. He said that he could not submit additional documents due to professional commitments.

The court accepted the Prosecutor's plea and adjourned hearing for 14 days.