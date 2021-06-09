UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case For Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:16 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a review petition against acquittal of accused by the court in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a review petition against acquittal of accused by the court in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case filed by the Federal and Sindh government against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor General Sindh pleaded the court to grant time to submit additional documents in the case. He said that he could not submit additional documents due to professional commitments.

The court accepted the Prosecutor's plea and adjourned hearing for 14 days.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Supreme Court Government Court

Recent Stories

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

9 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

32 seconds ago

221 criminals arrested during last month

34 seconds ago

EU keeps sanctions on ex-Ukraine leader, despite c ..

2 minutes ago

Record setters Hassan, Cheptegei dismiss technolog ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.