SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till 1st week of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till the first week of December.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court adjourned hearing of the case over written application of Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents.

The court also rejected a plea by Sindh government against acquittal of accused in Daniel Pearl case.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents could not appear due to personal engagements.

He said that video link facility was available in SC Karachi Registry and lawyers used to appear through video link from Karachi Registry.

The counsel for the Sindh government pleaded the court to adjourn the case for a week and suspend SHC order regarding release of the accused.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused was in jail since 19 years.

The SHC had announced verdict in Daniel Pearl murder case on April 2.

The counsel said that the accused were in illegal custody despite the decision of the Sindh High Court.