UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till 1st Week Of December

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till 1st week of December

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till the first week of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till the first week of December.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court adjourned hearing of the case over written application of Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents.

The court also rejected a plea by Sindh government against acquittal of accused in Daniel Pearl case.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents could not appear due to personal engagements.

He said that video link facility was available in SC Karachi Registry and lawyers used to appear through video link from Karachi Registry.

The counsel for the Sindh government pleaded the court to adjourn the case for a week and suspend SHC order regarding release of the accused.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused was in jail since 19 years.

The SHC had announced verdict in Daniel Pearl murder case on April 2.

The counsel said that the accused were in illegal custody despite the decision of the Sindh High Court.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Jail Lawyers April December From Government Court

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

12 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

1 minute ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

1 minute ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.