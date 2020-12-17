SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till January 5

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till January 5, 2021.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents while continuing his arguments said that a bag was recovered from Umar Sheikh at the time of his arrest.

There were emails, a camera, a scanner and few photos in the bag, he added.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Tariq Masood said that prosecution witnesses said that two e-mails were sent but the counsel was saying many emails were sent.

He asked the counsel that the documents he was referring to were not produced in either the trial court or the high court.

Justice Tariq Masood said that It was surprising how these documents came in the file of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the parties had to get permission from the court before submitting any new document. The court would not see these documents right now, he added.

He said that the documents submitted to the Supreme Court would be verified.

