UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till October 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till October 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the Sindh government appeal in US journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till October 21.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by the Sindh government and the parents of Daniel Pearl.

During the course of proceedings, Sindh prosecutor general Dr Fayyaz Shah pleaded the court to grant some time to prepare his case, and requested that detention of the four accused be extended.

He said that his office received court order on October 5, so the documents could not be prepared. He said that main appeals had been filed in the case but time was required to submit further documents.

The court turned down the Sindh government's request to further extend the detention period of the four accused in Daniel Pearl's murder case.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the Sindh government had already extended the detention by three months and the court could not extend it further.

The Sindh government in exercise of power vested under West Pakistan of Maintenance Public Order Ordinance 1960, extended the detention of the accused, namely Ahmed Sheikh, Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad Adil, thrice.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed asked why the provincial government wanted to detain the accused persons after the Sindh High Court's judgment.Mahmood Sheikh, counsel for the accused persons said that accused Ahmad Sheikh who was awarded a seven-year punishment, has spent 18 years in jail.

The court directed the Prosecutor General Sindh and other lawyers to appear at the next hearing with full preparation of the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Jail Lawyers October Government Court

Recent Stories

The Midrange Kings of 2020

6 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

21 minutes ago

SC adjourns PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah's bail ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's World Cup hero Goetze joins PSV Eindhove ..

2 minutes ago

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

1 hour ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.