SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Thursday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents said that the court should separately examine the evidence of kidnapping and murder separately.

The postmortem report identified the victim's age, height, and clothing, he added.

He said that the postmortem report came during the trial.

He said that the postmortem could not been made part of the decision as the trial was in its final stages.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked did the state or the plaintiff requested that the autopsy be made part of the trial? Justice Tariq Masood asked how was it determined that Daniel Pearl's body was buried somewhere? He said that necessary steps should have been taken by filing application in the trial court.

The counsel said that the high court should have exercised its jurisdiction if no significant evidence was recorded.

He said that the body was not identified till decision of the trial court.

Justice Tariq Masood said that the postmortem report was not part of the challan, so it could have been re-challaned.

He asked what prayer he would plead before the apex court.

The counsel replied that the matter could be referred to the trial court or the high court.

He said that the apex court itself could review the evidence. He said there was no need for a full trial again.

Justice Tariq said that the plaintiff did not even record his statement in the trial.

He said that whatever happened, the prosecution had to add evidence.

The counsel said that he had given arguments as far as the body was concerned.

He said that he would talk about the role of each accused separately.