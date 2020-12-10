UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Farooq H Naek counsel for the Sindh government while continuing his arguments stated that the two accused in the case were Fahad Naseem and Salman Saqib.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked the counsel, did the witness identify who Fahad was and who Salman was? He asked did the witness tell the court who came to buy from him? Farooq Naek said that no such identification was made.

He said that the perpetrators of such crimes never reveal their real Names.

Justice Tariq Masood said that two confessional statements were made. One accused confessed due to torture and the other due to life threat, he added.

The counsel said that even if these confessions were not intentional but they were still true. Accused Fahad did not say anywhere that he was tortured while Salman later claimed he was tortured, he added.

Justice Tariq Masood said that the court looked at the circumstances to see if the confession came from violence or will.

The counsel said that this was not the case of a Patwari, the person accused was involved in international terrorism.

He said that the confessions of the two accused were not separate.

Justice Tariq Masood asked the counsel that the documents he reading were related to the confession of the crime.

Farooq Naek said that accused Fahad voluntarily said he wanted to confess. There were 2 confessional statements in the case and the confessional statements of both the accused were in line with the facts, he added.

He said that recovery was also made in the light of the confessions of both the accused.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked where did the victim's camera receipts come from? He asked were the receipts recovered from accused Omar Sheikh?Farooq Naek responded that camera receipts were recovered from Omar Sheikh.

