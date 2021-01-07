UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents, gave arguments regarding the confession of the accused.

The counsel for the accused said that he had filed a petition for the release of the accused.

The Prosecutor General Sindh said that his office had received application's copy on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Masood asked whether it was stated in SHC that the case proceedings were pending in the Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor General Sindh said that the accused were in custody as Names were included in the fourth schedule.

The counsel for the accused said that the high court also quashed the order to detain the accused.

The court sought copy of the high court order and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.

