SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for the Sindh government said that four accused including the main accused Omar Sheikh were arrested while seven accused were absconding in this case.

Daniel was an American citizen and a Jewish journalist, he added.

He said that Daniel Pearl was a reporter for the leading American magazine The Wall Street Journal.

The accused conspired to kidnap Daniel Pearl in PC Rawalpindi, he added.

He said that the accused demanded ransom from his wife via e-mail after kidnapping Daniel Pearl.

He said that the accused brutally killed Daniel Pearl when their demand was not met.

He said that the accused also released a video of Daniel Pearl's murder, which spread fear and terror in society.

He said that the Anti-Terrorism Court Hyderabad had sentenced the accused to death.

Farooq Naek completed his arguments on legal issues and he would continue his arguments on Wednesday.