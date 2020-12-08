UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq asked the prosecution to answer two questions related to the confession statement of the accused. He asked why did Fahad make the statement that he was making a statement to save himself? He asked what was the purpose of this statement? The accused was also saying that he was beaten, he added.

Advocate Farooq H Naek, counsel for the Sindh government said that there were two separate statements of the accused.

Justice Tariq asked the counsel why he was saying the statement before the judge was an extra-judicial statement.

Farooq H Naek said that the media report was attached with the case and no one asked the accused any question as he gave verbal statement himself.

He said that all the accused were in touch with each other from the meetings in the hotel.

Justice Tariq said that Asif Mehmood also appeared as witness but he said that there was no conspiracy.

Farooq H Naek said that considering all the evidence, the conspiracy was clear. Arif and Umar Sheikh conspired with the other accused, if the court allowed, would testify a third witness, he added.

The court accepted the plea of Farooq H Naek and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Hotel April Afridi Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

16 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

29 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

40 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

41 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.