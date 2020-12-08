SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq asked the prosecution to answer two questions related to the confession statement of the accused. He asked why did Fahad make the statement that he was making a statement to save himself? He asked what was the purpose of this statement? The accused was also saying that he was beaten, he added.

Advocate Farooq H Naek, counsel for the Sindh government said that there were two separate statements of the accused.

Justice Tariq asked the counsel why he was saying the statement before the judge was an extra-judicial statement.

Farooq H Naek said that the media report was attached with the case and no one asked the accused any question as he gave verbal statement himself.

He said that all the accused were in touch with each other from the meetings in the hotel.

Justice Tariq said that Asif Mehmood also appeared as witness but he said that there was no conspiracy.

Farooq H Naek said that considering all the evidence, the conspiracy was clear. Arif and Umar Sheikh conspired with the other accused, if the court allowed, would testify a third witness, he added.

The court accepted the plea of Farooq H Naek and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.