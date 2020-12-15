UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Farooq H Naek counsel for the Sindh government completed his arguments in the case.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that nothing had been proved about the time between the abduction and murder of Daniel Pearl.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel's parents said that the pictures of Daniel Pearl's assassination were available on the internet.

Justice Tariq Masood said that the court had witnessed the pictures and asked the counsel to give evidence.

The counsel said that Daniel Pearl's DNA and post-mortem report were available and everything would be presented before the court.

