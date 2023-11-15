Open Menu

SC Adjourns Faizabad Sit-in Case Till Jan 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of review petitions pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in case decision till January 22, 2024

The three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard the case pertaining to the implementation of the Faizabad sit-in case judgment, also disposed of the review petition of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Quaid Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During the course of proceedings, Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer prayed the court to grant permission to withdraw the review petition of his client.

The CJP observed that it was strange that the review petitions were being withdrawn after four years. Everyone including judges was accountable.

He remarked that the people involved in blocking roads and burning public property were called heroes. Firstly, the statements were given in favour of the sit-in and now the respondents were saying that they did not want to pursue their review petitions.

On the occasion, Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan presented the notification regarding the formation of an inquiry commission in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The chief justice said that the court expected that the commission would work independently. He questioned that as to why any representative from the Defence Ministry was not included in it.

The chief justice observed that the inquiry commission should have the authority to summon everyone.

Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Absar Alam also withdrew his miscellaneous application during the hearing.

The AGP said that the Federal Government could grant more time to the inquiry commission only after analyzing the reasons for it. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till after January 20.

The court, subsequently, adjourned the case till January 22.

It may be mentioned here that the top court in its previous hearing disposed of the review petitions of Defence Ministry, Intelligence Bureau, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and Ijaz ul Haq after the same were withdrawn.

