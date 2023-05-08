UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns For Three Weeks Hearing On Pleas Against Bill Curtailing CJP’s Powers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2023 | 03:53 PM

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s powers

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz requests the formation of a full court to hear the matter, however, the plea has not been marked yet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has postponed the hearing of petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 for three weeks.

The proposed bill aims to limit the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The court bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising eight judges, including Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the case. The bench has issued notices to the government, Attorney General for Pakistan, political parties, and bar councils to submit their response to the petitions against the bill.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz requested the formation of a full court to hear the matter. However, the plea has not been marked yet. Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan argued that the matters fixed in the law were administrative in nature, and the rules of the Supreme Court were finalized by the full court. Awan added that any amendments to these rules could only be made by the full court.

At this, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that any bench in the Supreme Court can hear cases and questioned whether the government wants to take advantage of the full court. Imtiaz Siddiqui argued that the bill is against the independence of the judiciary and was rejected but later passed by the joint session of parliament. He further added that the Supreme Court forms its rules and procedures under Article 191, and these rules cannot be amended by Parliament.

The ruling coalition government rejected the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear the petition challenging the bill. In a statement, the coalition called it 'controversial.' The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was passed by the Joint Sitting of Parliament on Monday, amid strong protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers. The bill was returned for reconsideration by President Dr. Arif Alvi under Article 75 of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Parliament Independence Muslim Government Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

4 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.