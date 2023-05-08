SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s powers

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has postponed the hearing of petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 for three weeks.

The proposed bill aims to limit the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The court bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising eight judges, including Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the case. The bench has issued notices to the government, Attorney General for Pakistan, political parties, and bar councils to submit their response to the petitions against the bill.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz requested the formation of a full court to hear the matter. However, the plea has not been marked yet. Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan argued that the matters fixed in the law were administrative in nature, and the rules of the Supreme Court were finalized by the full court. Awan added that any amendments to these rules could only be made by the full court.

At this, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that any bench in the Supreme Court can hear cases and questioned whether the government wants to take advantage of the full court. Imtiaz Siddiqui argued that the bill is against the independence of the judiciary and was rejected but later passed by the joint session of parliament. He further added that the Supreme Court forms its rules and procedures under Article 191, and these rules cannot be amended by Parliament.

The ruling coalition government rejected the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear the petition challenging the bill. In a statement, the coalition called it 'controversial.' The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was passed by the Joint Sitting of Parliament on Monday, amid strong protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers. The bill was returned for reconsideration by President Dr. Arif Alvi under Article 75 of the Constitution.