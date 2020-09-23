SC adjourns Gun & Country Club case for two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding Gun and Country Club Islamabad for two weeks.

The court also extended the tenure of ad hoc committee from July until the next hearing.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the suo moto notice case regarding allotment of land worth billions of rupees by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to The Gun and Country Club, Islamabad at a throwaway price and the latter's application regarding extension of time in the matter .

During the course of proceedings, the court ordered the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Cooperation to complete the proposal for running the club within a month.

The CDA's counsel said the Gun and Country Club had occupied 72 acres of its land.

Justice Bandial said the court would not return the land to the CDA after dissolving the club. The CDA in consultation with the Secretary IPC should determine the lease amount of the land. They should also determine as to how much land was required for the club and the excess one would be returned to the CDA, he added.