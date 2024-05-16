Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing Appeals Regarding Amendments In NAB Law

Published May 16, 2024

SC adjourns hearing appeals regarding amendments in NAB law

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till indefinite time on intra court appeals against termination of amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till indefinite time on intra court appeals against termination of amendments in NAB law.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder appeared before the court through the video link on direction of the top court.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the appeals.

Previously, the court accepted the request of PTI founder for appearance through the video link.

During hearing, Lawyer Makhdom Ali Khan informed the court that a case related to NAB amendments was also pending with Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At this, the court sought the complete case record from the IHC.

The CJP remarked that if the case was not heard after the law was suspended then how the country would develop.

Addressing Khawaja Haris, the CJP said that you were the lawyer in the main case, it was disappointing that you did not come, adding that we would also like to hear your stand.

To a query by the court, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the petition was filed in the IHC on July 4, 2022. The petition with the SC was numbered on July 6, 2022 and heard on July 19, 2022.

The chief justice questioned that why the case related to NAB amendments was run so long.

The counsel said that several lawyers including him had given arguments, adding that they wanted for early conclusion of the case.

He said that facts were not correctly viewed while terminating the amendments in the NAB law.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case.

