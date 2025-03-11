SC Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Challenging Levy Of Super Tax
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM
The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned, for tomorrow, hearing of appeals of the leading business companies of Pakistan challenging levy of Super Tax
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned, for tomorrow, hearing of appeals of the leading business companies of Pakistan challenging levy of Super Tax.
The five-member larger (Constitutional) Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mahar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.
The Levy of Super Tax is challenged by 332 leading business companies Pakistan including DG Khan Cement Company Ltd, Maple Leaf Cement, Ibrahim Fibers Limited Lahore, Habib Rafiq Pvt Ltd, Reliance Commodities Ptv Ltd, Saif Holding Ltd., Pacific Exim Pvt Ltd, AGVEN Pvt Ltd, Be Energy Ltd, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan, National Investment Trust Ltd, Atlas Honda Ltd, Engro Corp Ltd, Engro Vopak Terminal Ltd, Imperial Sugar Ltd, Kohat Cement Company Ltd, Habib Construction Services Ltd, Alim Khan & Sons Pvt Ltd, Oppo Mobile Technology Pakistan Ltd, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service, Abdullah Sugar Mills Ltd, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Ltd, M/s Qarshi Industries (Pvt.
) Ltd., Lahore, Nishat (Chunian) Ltd., Lahore, M/s. Orient Energy Systems (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Hinopak Motors Ltd, M/s. Advance Telecom, Lucky Textile Mills Limited, M/s. Garibsons (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Chawla International, Karachi, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, Pakistan Beverages Limited, Karachi, Searle Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited and others.
The Companies have made the Federation of Pakistan respondent through the Secretary, Ministry of Revenue.
Counsel for the Companies Advocate Makhdom Ali Khan argued before the Court and said that the Super Tax was initially introduced in 2015, re-imposed the same year through a money bill and continued till 2022.
The Court adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.
