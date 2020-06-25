SC adjourns hearing of Police promotions case for three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Police officers to continue service in their current positions and adjourned hearing of the case regarding promotions for three months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The Establishment Division had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Lahore High Court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it remained to be seen whether the police officers were freshly appointed or promoted.

He asked whether the previous service of the police officers who joined the provincial police service would be counted or not.

He said that the high court ruled in favor of Balochistan police officers and ordered the promotion of eight police officers.

The Chief Justice said that the Police officers were in grade 18 and now they wanted promotion in grade 19.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it took seven years of experience for promotion from grade 18 to 19. He said that the police officers say the grade 17 experience should also be counted in the promotion. Now it remained to be seen whether the officers have come on fresh appointments or had been promoted, he added.

He said that there were Federal and provincial police quotas.

The Additional Attorney General said that one respondent to the case had died.

The Chief Justice said that this was not a fresh appointment but such cases from Sindh had come before the Supreme Court.