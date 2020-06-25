UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Hearing Of Police Promotions Case For Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

SC adjourns hearing of Police promotions case for three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Police officers to continue service in their current positions and adjourned hearing of the case regarding promotions for three months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The Establishment Division had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Lahore High Court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it remained to be seen whether the police officers were freshly appointed or promoted.

He asked whether the previous service of the police officers who joined the provincial police service would be counted or not.

He said that the high court ruled in favor of Balochistan police officers and ordered the promotion of eight police officers.

The Chief Justice said that the Police officers were in grade 18 and now they wanted promotion in grade 19.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that it took seven years of experience for promotion from grade 18 to 19. He said that the police officers say the grade 17 experience should also be counted in the promotion. Now it remained to be seen whether the officers have come on fresh appointments or had been promoted, he added.

He said that there were Federal and provincial police quotas.

The Additional Attorney General said that one respondent to the case had died.

The Chief Justice said that this was not a fresh appointment but such cases from Sindh had come before the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Died From Court

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

29 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

42 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 hours ago

New shipping policy to help promote blue economy: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.