SC Adjourns Hearing On Case Regarding Personal Promotions In Public Projects
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned hearing for two week on a case pertaining to the personal promotion by the all governments on public development projects
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned hearing for two week on a case pertaining to the personal promotion by the all governments on public development projects.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.
During the course of proceeding, the chief justice said that every province was on the same page on the issue publicity
through the public schemes.
On the occasion, the federation and four provinces assured the bench that personal promotion wouldn’t be done on public projects and decision of the top court would be implemented in this regard.
The top court sought affidavits from the Federal and provincial governments regarding the matter.
During the hearing, the chief justice expressed concern over 80 law officers in Sindh and said that there is a battalion of law officers in Sindh, while there is no permanent law officer in Islamabad.
The chief justice remarked that there were 86 law officers in Punjab, the most populous province, but Sindh has 80. The counsel for the Punjab Government said that they were reducing the number of law officers from 86 to 66.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that every law officer of Sindh was given a salary of 500,000 rupees per month and Rs 40 millions were being paid to them from the pockets of the people of Sindh. He said that the court didn’t get better assistance from law officers of Sindh, they appear through video link where they couldn’t be heard properly due to sound errors.
The chief justice said, we do not want to interfere in government’s affairs, but what crime the poor people have committed. We want to see democracy strengthened, why there is personal publicity on public money projects, he questioned.
Even the political opponents are on the same page on the issue of personal promotion over public projects, he remarked.
