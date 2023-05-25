The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) review plea asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14 till Monday (May 29)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) review plea asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14 till Monday (May 29).

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice addressing Advocate Sajeel Swati counsel for ECP said that the bench was hearing his arguments on the third day.

He said that the arguments of ECP counsel should be brief.

He asked the counsel to continue arguments on real points as a lot of time was wasted on the decision of the Supreme Court of India.

Sajeel Swati said that Supreme Court Rules could not reduce the constitutional powers.

Justice Ijaz asked how Supreme Court Rules Limit Judicial Constitutional Powers.

The counsel said that the Full Court had held in several cases that the scope of review was not limited.

He said that the larger bench in a contempt of court case had declared that the authority of the Supreme Court could not be reduced.

A review petition was actually a continuation of the main case, he added.

He said that it was necessary to have a caretaker government for elections and procedure for appointing caretaker government was mentioned in the constitution.

Justice Ijaz asked if the provincial assembly was dissolved in six months, would the caretaker government remain for four and a half years? The counsel replied that the caretaker government would work in the respective province for four and a half years.

One article of the constitution could not be violated by doing any other act, he added.

He said that delay of ninety days could get legal recourse under Article 254.

The chief justice asked how was it possible in the constitution that the elected government should remain for six months and the caretaker government for four and a half years? Justice Ijaz said that the time of 90 days was also given in the constitution. He asked where was it written in the constitution that the tenure of caretaker government could be extended? The counsel said that the purpose of the constitution was elected governments and democracy.

Only elected government could run the country, he added.

He said that when the constitution was made in 1973, there was no concept of caretaker governments.

Justice Ijaz said that a strong election commission was formed when the constitution was made. It was the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct transparent elections, he added.

Justice Munib said that transparent elections were the responsibility of the Election Commission regardless of the government.

The counsel said that the Election Commission could not show disability in transparent elections.

Justice Munib said that conducting elections was the duty of the Election Commission, not discretion.

The chief justice said that the turnout in local body elections of Balochistan was sixty percent.

The people of Balochistan voted despite security concerns, he added.

Advocate Swati said that the events of May 9 confirmed the fears of the Election Commission.

The chief justice said that the court had to talk about the principles of the constitution, not the concerns.

Justice Munib asked what would the commission do if the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister dissolve the assemblies after six months? The prime minister and the chief minister had the veto power to dissolve the assembly and they could dissolve the assemblies whenever they want, he added.

He asked the counsel to inform what was the position of the Election Commission keeping in mind the principles of the constitution.

The chief justice said that if the system was strong, all the elections could be possible separately.

The ECP counsel said that the date of October 8 was given only after seeing the political environment.

The chief justice observed that the ECP did not inform the president or the provincial governor about the facts but for two days argued in favour of the case being reheard.

He asked how the leader of the House could be prevented from dissolving the assembly.