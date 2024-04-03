Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing On IHC Judges' Letter Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing till last week of April in a suo-motu case pertaining to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mussarat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench.

The CJP declared that the order of the day was that they would not tolerate any interference.

The AGP said an inquiry cannot be held in the present proceedings, adding that inquiries and guidelines can come only from the Supreme Judicial Council.

CJP Isa said that the next hearing would be held on April 29 or 30 and the cases will be heard on a daily basis.

During the course of proceeding, the CJP remarked that there would be no compromise on the independence of judiciary and pressure would be tolerated on it. He said that it was decided to hold an official meeting with the prime minister on the administrative side, not the judicial side.

He said that if someone had any objection on former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jilani for heading the inquiry commission, he should have written to the government or the chief justice.

He said he has been saying that every institution should work in its limit, adding that we are not authorized to form a commission under constitution as it was the responsibility of Parliament and Federal government.

The CJP said he had read the IHC judges' letter many times and it is being taken seriously, but there are many aspects to it and added that this letter addressed to the SJC and the powers of the council are mentioned in the constitution.

Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that any impression being given that the government was forming its own commission was wrong. He said they had suggested the name of former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani as head of the commission.

The former CJP, he said, wrote a letter and excused from the chairmanship of the inquiry commission.

Awan said that the law minister met him in person and informed him his name had been proposed to head the inquiry commission. After that 'personal attacks' started on Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, he said, adding that how a gentleman could serve in such an environment.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned.

