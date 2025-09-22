Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing On Super Tax Petitions Until Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SC Adjourns Hearing on Super Tax Petitions Until Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court constitutional bench on Monday adjourned until Tuesday the hearing of petitions, challenging the imposition of super tax.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, took up the matter as counsel for petitioners, Ahmad Sukhera, commenced his arguments.

During the proceedings, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether rising petrol prices from Rs150 to Rs200 or sugar prices from Rs160 to Rs170 would also constitute a “windfall profit.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail noted that the counsel could have argued who should be taxed and at what rate, to which Sukhera replied that the government’s policy statement itself contained contradictions. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar observed that the petitioners seemed dissatisfied only with the tax ratio.

Sukhera argued that the “windfall profit” policy unfairly benefited a handful of individuals while causing losses to the majority, raising questions on the legitimacy of such taxation.

He contended that fundamental rights were at stake,

relying on Article 10 of the Constitution.

Justice Mazhar, however, remarked that Article 10-A pertained to the right to a fair trial and asked what its connection was with taxation. Sukhera maintained that taxpayers were entitled to public hearings before such levies. Justice Mazhar pointed out that while such provisions existed in municipal taxation, the income tax law contained no requirement for

public hearings.

The bench further enquired about the procedure for imposing taxes and questioned where due process had been violated in this case. Sukhera argued that the super tax also contravened the specific Entry 47 of the Constitution.

After hearing initial arguments, the bench adjourned further proceedings until Tuesday, when Sukhera will continue his arguments.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

6 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan