SC Adjourns Hearing Pertaining To Legal Point About Imprisonment Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

SC adjourns hearing pertaining to legal point about imprisonment sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a case pertaining to a legal point about the imprisonment sentence of any accused who was awarded more than one time imprisonment.

The court adjourned hearing on the matter without further proceedings due to the death of senior lawyer and amicus curiae Sardar Ishaq Advocate.

The bench named Makhdoom Ali Khan and Khawaja Haris as new amicus curiae in the case.

A seven member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the case for hearing this day and adjourned the matter for a month.

It may be mentioned here that the court would interpret that whether the sentence of an accused, who was awarded more than one time imprisonment, would start together or one after one.

