SC adjourns hearing regarding regularisation of university employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the petition for hearing regarding regularisation of 300 employees of Peshawar University of Engineering and Technology and adjourned the hearing till date in office. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case on an appeal against permanency of 300 employees in Peshawar University of Engineering and Technology.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked under what law were three hundred people made permanent? He asked whether these posts were budgeted posts.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether the university advertised the posts or not.

The counsel for university responded that some posts were advertised and some were recruited through a university syndicate.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked what would happen to those who had served for 8 years? The chief justice said a contract employee could be made permanent after working on contract for three years.

Justice Ijaz asked the counsel why did you want to make new recruitment and what was the problem in making the existing employees permanent?The chief justice asked the university management to permanent employees who were working on contract.

He said institutions did not operate according to a vice chancellor or a syndicate.