SC adjourns identical petitions regarding general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday adjourned the identical petitions for an indefinite time seeking formation of an inquiry commission regarding general elections.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the cases along with the objection of registrar's office. The petitions were filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and Sher Afzal Murawat seeking formation of an inquiry commission on the results of general elections.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Amin asked the petitioner’s counsel to give arguments on the main petition if they couldn’t argue on objections of registrar's office.

Sher Afzal’s counsel Hanif Rahi Advocate said that he wouldn’t give arguments until the objections against the petitions are removed.

Justice Amin said that the court is granting permission in this regard, to which the lawyer said that he will argue on main case once the petition is allotted a diary number.

After this, the court adjourned the case for an indefinite time.