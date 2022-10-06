UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns Ittefaq Sugar Mill's Relocation Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SC adjourns Ittefaq Sugar Mill's relocation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of case regarding relocation of Ittefaq Sugar Mills over adjournment plea filed by counsel Khawaja Tariq Raheem.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by the Punjab government against Ittefaq Sugar Mills Limited, Lahore against permission to establish sugar mills in cotton growing areas.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Tariq Raheem counsel for Ittefaq Sugar Mills submitted written application and sought adjournment of hearing due to his illness.

The court accepted the adjournment plea and stated that the case had been pending for a long time. The case could not be put pending for long time, it added.

The court remarked that if the counsel was not available at the next hearing, Ittefaq Sugar Mill should arrange for an alternate counsel.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned for next week.

