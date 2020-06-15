(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday.

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Munir A Malik, counsel for the petitioner, submitted a written reply before the court. Barrister Farogh Naseem, counsel for the government, said he would give arguments on the misconduct before the court. He said the Iftikhar Chaudhry case did not apply to the present case. The Judicial Council's show cause notice could not be challenged, he added. He said the judge's misconduct could not be limited to any violation of the law. The judge's wife was part of his family, and both did not disclose the London properties, he added. He said Article 63 of the Constitution did not make any distinction regarding the dependency of the wife. In Britain, action was taken against a judge for writing a letter to the bar by his wife. The Constitution of Pakistan was unbiased, he added.

Farogh Naseem argued it was a punishable offense not to disclose one's property or that of his or her spouse. Under Article 63, a National Assembly member had lost his membership for not declaring his assets, he added. He said Justice Qazi Faez Isa declared his income as a lawyer in 2008.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked the counsel to prove that the judge had given the amount to his wife to buy the property.

Farogh Naseem said the question as to who should explain how the property was bought, had not been answered till date.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the wife could be a dependent. Whether it was the husband's responsibility to to inform if his wife had received anything from her parents, he asked.

Justice Maqbol Baqar remarked that a building could not be erected on a wrong foundation.

Farogh Naseem said the assets of the wife were more than the income. Upon this, Justice Mansoor inquired as to which forum would determine if the assets of the wife were more than the income. The counsel replied that under the law, the husband had to give the answer.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the case was related to the ownership of properties as the reference mentioned money laundering and foreign exchange transfers.

However, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the allegations in the presidential reference were to be reviewed by the Judicial Council.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked about the record which showed that the wife's assets exceeded her income.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that a mechanism had been in place in the country since 1990 under which there was no accounting. The allegation was how the London properties were purchased, he added, and asked the public prosecutor to satisfy the court on Article 10A. Concerns mentioned in the presidential reference were related to the resources for purchase of property, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked if it was admitted then the Judicial Council would ask all the judges about taxes. Farogh Naseem replied in the affirmative, saying that the Judicial Council could review the judge's tax returns.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what would happen if the FBR said that the wife had acquired the properties from her own resources.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Maqbool Baqir said that his case was regarding violation of Article 116 of the Tax Act.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired whether it was possible for the FBR to ask the wife for sources, to which Farogh Naseem replied that if the FBR asked and the wife replied, the case would be over.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah again asked the counsel why he was insisting that the answer should be given by Qazi Faez Isa. Farogh Naseem replied that the Council could take a disciplinary action against the judge. It was not possible for the children of a government servant employee to drive a Rolls-Royce car.

"Our main issue is from what resources these properties were purchased. Violation of Article 116 is a small point," he added.

He said a judge was sent home in India for not explaining the amount of Rs 600,000. Justice Maqbool Baqar said that complete material was presented during the proceedings against the judge in India.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired whether the judge could get his wife's tax record from the FBR. If the FBR did not give the wife's record to the judge due to confidentiality, how would he face a disciplinary action, and what would happen if the FBR refused to give the husband the wife's statement or tax information.

Farogh Naseem said that he would give a detailed answer to the question. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked him to answer the question now.

Farogh Naseem replied that he had to look at the relevant laws and then he would be in a position to respond. Justice Bandial directed Forough Naseem to take note of the question, acknowledging that if a judge was questioned, the whole institution would be questioned.

Farogh Naseem said the people's trust in the judiciary was very sacred. The judicial authority rested with the judge, who was highly respected in the society, he added.

He said the judge was very powerful in the society and the people had blind faith in a judge of the Supreme Court. Public confidence in the judiciary should not be hurt as independence of judiciary was very important, he added. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned whether he acknowledged that the case was about the independence of the judiciary, to which Farogh Naseem said that it was also a case of independence of the judiciary.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked under which law the Council could ask the judge about his wife's property, to which Forough Naseem said that he would answer all the questions.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court did not have much time. He inquired whether the private life of a judge included the lives of his wife and children.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that if the judge was not above accountability then the government was not above accountability either. If the judges were accountable then the government was also accountable, he added. Farogh Naseem said that action could be taken against the government and that it was not above accountability. The properties belonged to the judge's wife, but the government seemed to be in the trial, he added. Justice Maqbool Baqar remarked that if maliciousness had been proved, it could have dangerous constitutional implications.

Addressing the government's counsel, Justice Bandial said now he had deviated from Article 116 of the Tax Act, now he was talking about public opinion and the general impression of the judge.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that if the wife could not satisfy the FBR, then the case of concealment of assets would be made against her. How would all the blame fall on the judge, show the law that if the independent wife failed to disclose the resources then the burden would fall on the judge, the law of disciplinary action could not be changed, he added.

Farogh Naseem said it was very important not to explain the purchase of property, here the judge's wife and children had expensive properties in London, the impression would be wrong that the judge was not explaining the property of the wife.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said according to the law, the wife and the children should be questioned how they had bought the property.

Farogh Naseem said the judge did not express ignorance about the purchase of the property.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Farogh Naseem how long it would take to complete the arguments. Also keep in mind that the court was aware of the powers of the Council and a judge could not be challenged on general perception, he added. He said the real question was the means of purchasing the property as no allegation of corruption and dishonesty were levelled.

He said that all the bars of the country, including the Pakistan Bar and the Supreme Court Bar had come to the defense of the judge. According to the Bar Council, the judge had not been charged with malpractice or corruption, he added.

Farogh Naseem said the judges were also accountable. It might take him two more days to give arguments. Upon this, Justice Bandial said that it did not seem that he would be able to complete the arguments in two days.

Later, the case was adjourned till 9.30 am Friday when Forough Naseem would continue his arguments.