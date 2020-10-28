(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case till the third week of November.

The petitioners requested the bench to grant further time for case preparation which was allowed by the bench.

A seven-member larger bench of the top court, presided by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, took up the case for hearing.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that the petitioners should be given time to view the detailed judgment which was issued later in Justice Isa case. The bench wanted to start hearing on the petitions as one member of the bench was going to retire in upcoming days.

Advocate on record Qasim Mir Jut stated that the petitioner's lawyer couldn't appear on this day and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing for two weeks.

Justice Bandial remarked that top court's benches had been set up for Karachi Registry in next week and the court would hear the matter after this.

Earlier, on June 19, a ten-judge full-court quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Sarina Isa, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Pakistan Bar Council had filed separate appeals against the June 19 order.

Some other lawyer bodies, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, have also filed review petitions.