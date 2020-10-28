UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Justice Isa's Review Petition Till 3rd Week Of November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

SC adjourns Justice Isa's review petition till 3rd week of November

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case till the third week of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case till the third week of November.

The petitioners requested the bench to grant further time for case preparation which was allowed by the bench.

A seven-member larger bench of the top court, presided by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, took up the case for hearing.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that the petitioners should be given time to view the detailed judgment which was issued later in Justice Isa case. The bench wanted to start hearing on the petitions as one member of the bench was going to retire in upcoming days.

Advocate on record Qasim Mir Jut stated that the petitioner's lawyer couldn't appear on this day and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing for two weeks.

Justice Bandial remarked that top court's benches had been set up for Karachi Registry in next week and the court would hear the matter after this.

Earlier, on June 19, a ten-judge full-court quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Sarina Isa, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Pakistan Bar Council had filed separate appeals against the June 19 order.

Some other lawyer bodies, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, have also filed review petitions.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Sajjad Ali June November Top Arab Court

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

32 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

32 minutes ago

NA adopts resolution to condemn anti-constitution ..

1 minute ago

Slight Leaning Toward Support of Armenia in Karaba ..

1 minute ago

Second Round of Talks on Israel-Lebanon Maritime B ..

1 minute ago

Mardan police arrest 13 suspects in combing operat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.