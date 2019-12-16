ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement till Tuesday.

A ten-member larger bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Munir Malilk counsel for Justice Qazi said that the Chairman of the Asset Recovery Unit and the Minister of Law did not have the authority to investigate the judge of higher judiciary.

He said that in his client's case, material was collected through state detectives that could not be considered acceptable.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Mutthida Quomi Movement filed review petitions in Faizabad sit-in case.

He said that the Attorney General assist the court, not the government and the Attorney General also accused Justice Qazi of believing in personal praise and cheap publicity in his rejoinder which was a malicious expression against a Supreme Court judge. There are several instances in the Supreme Court where illegal collection of material had been set aside, he added.