ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition, challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement, till Monday (November 4).

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleged that he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Muneer A Malik counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa said his client could submit a sealed affidavit explaining how he knew that a surveillance operation was carried out of him and his family.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan objected the submission of any document and said the apex court, under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, could not record evidence.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the petitioner had alleged mala fide on behalf of executive authorities and was now trying to establish how it was done.

Advocate Muneer A Malik said the Federal government had never declared how information was gathered regarding Justice Isa and his family members' properties.

He said the government had hired a private agency in the United Kingdom to track Justice Isa's activities there over the past decade.

Malik also revealed that the government had attached in its reply the entire travel history of Justice Isa and his family members.

He said he could not say what mode of surveillance was employed. Emails could have been hacked, or phones tapped, or the defence attache may have obtained secret information related to the UK properties, he added.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said mala fide intent could not be established on the basis of inferences.

Justice Bandial remarked that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was bound to conduct a proper inquiry as it could not simply throw out a presidential reference against a judge.

Muneer A Malik said the SC had the authority to carry out an ordinary judicial review of the conduct of executive authorities in relation to a reference against a judge. The SJC's conduct could be reviewed on the basis of the principles laid down by the top court in the Iftikhar Chaudhry case, he added.

He said Assets Recovery Unit continued its investigation even after filing of presidential reference against his client.

He said after filing of the reference it was the responsibility of the SJC to collect further information. The president cannot submit additional documents after filing of reference, he added.