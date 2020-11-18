SC adjourns Katas Raj temple suo moto notice case for one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the suo moto case on the drying out of the shiri Katas Raj temple's pond in Chakwal for one month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar appeared before the bench and said that there was no statues of Hindu deities Ram Chand and the Hanuman in the Katas Raj Temple.

Justice Bandial asked was the Katas Raj Temple just a room where there were no objects of Pooja (worship ritual performed by Hindus)? The court did not want to turn the Katas Raj Temple into a museum, he added.

Ramesh Kumar said that the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) had a total of 1831 temples and gurdwaras out of which 31 were functional. 1799 Temples and gurdwaras were either occupied or given to private people, he added. He said that there were no lights or statues of Hindu deities in the temples of Katas Raj. 15849 acre land of Hindu community was under control of ETPB, he added.

He said that there was no permanent pujari or archaka (Hindu temple priest) in the Katas Raj Temple. He said that there was a temporary priest in Katas Raj Temple who was called from Sukkur when needed.

On a query about presence of Chairman ETPB in the court, the ETPB official said that the Chairman was quarantined as his Covid-19 test was positive.

Justice Bandial said that the Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chakwal had submitted their reports and according to the DG EPA report, the Katas Raj spring had not dried up completely and could be restored.

Petitioner Raja Waseem said that the court had earlier ruled that underground water would not be utilised but according to DG EPA report 14 percent underground water was still being used.

Justice Bandial said that all the agencies had issued NOCs to these cement plants with regard to environment.

The court summoned the DG EPA and the Chairman ETPB on the next hearing and directed petitioner Raja Waseem to submit written submissions to the court.

The court also directed the Chairman ETPB to submit report on minority religious ceremonies.