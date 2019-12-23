UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Khwaja Brothers’ Case Without Any Proceedings

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:59 AM

SC adjourns Khwaja brothers’ case without any proceedings

Advocate Ashtar Auasaf, the lawyer of Khwaja brothers, told the court that he was not feeling well and skipped the proceedings on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned till January 06 the hearing of bail petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique without any proceeding here on Monday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan took up the case but Advocate Ashtar Ausaf—the counsel of Khwaja brothers, said that he was not feeling and skipped the proceedings.

Khwaja brother have been facing corruption case of paragon city before the NAB court in Lahore. The NAB arrested them last year on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court turned down their bail pleas.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Corruption Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique January Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Credit Oman sign partn ..

36 seconds ago

Uplift top priority of AJK government: Masood

42 seconds ago

Glnl accredits Dubai Customs as first innovative c ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

14 minutes ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

31 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.