SC adjourns Khwaja brothers’ case without any proceedings

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned till January 06 the hearing of bail petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique without any proceeding here on Monday.

Khwaja brother have been facing corruption case of paragon city before the NAB court in Lahore. The NAB arrested them last year on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court turned down their bail pleas.