SC adjourns law reforms case till second week of Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned bar councils of all provinces in second week of November in a case pertaining to law reforms.

The court also directed the senior legal expert Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri to submit detailed recommendations to the bench till next date.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, conducted hearing on a case filed by petitioner Aneeq Khatana seeking reforms pertaining to the law education.

Justice Bandial noted that the merit for the young lawyers had been decreased from fifty percent marks to forty in exams, in violation of top court's judgment.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais adopted the stance that entry test was not taken from the young lawyers due to coronavirus outbreak. He said that without entry tests, bars' membership had been stopped temporarily, adding around 3,500 young lawyers wouldn't be able to cast their votes in elections of Punjab bar councils.

The bench appreciated the steps taken by provincial bar council in this regard.

On the occasion, Chairman Structural Reforms Committee Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri pleaded that the top court's orders were not being complied. More than 100 law colleges had been reopened after their closure on poor education standards, he said, adding Directorate of Legal Education couldn't be established so far in compliance of the orders.

He said that the young lawyers were being given the memberships of bars in Sindh without entry tests.

The court summoned the vice chairmen of all provincial bar councils on next date of hearing. Justice Bandial remarked that the court would ensure implementation of its orders for betterment of law profession in the country.