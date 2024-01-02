Open Menu

SC Adjourns Lifetime Disqualification Case Till Jan 4

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 09:06 PM

A seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till January 4, in a matter pertaining to the lifetime disqualification of politicians under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution

The larger bench presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan prayed the court to review the interpretation decision of Article 62(1)(f). He said that he would endorse the Election Act as it was made by the Federation.

The Advocate Generals of all provinces, on the occasion, also supported the stance of AGP. The bench was told that no one had challenged the amendment in the Election Act.

Petitioner Mir Badshah Qaisrani’s lawyer opposed the lifetime disqualification.

The Chief Justice said that the bench would try to conclude the hearing of the case on the next date. The further proceeding was then adjourned till January 4.

It may be mentioned here that the SC had taken notice of lifetime disqualification in a petition of former MPA Mir Badshah Qaisrani. It had also decided to hear all identical cases together.

