SC Adjourns Lifetime Disqualification Case Till Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned the hearing of case pertaining to lifetime disqualification of politicians under Article 62(1)(f) till Friday

A seven-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

A seven-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that whether the wisdom of five people could abolish the legislation of 326 parliamentarians. He remarked that the lifetime disqualification was also against islam.

He said that the legislation introduced by the elected members of the Parliament could not be seen with hate.

He noted that the Article 62(1)(f) did not mention the period of disqualification.

The CJP said that the court wanted to conclude the case early in view of the general elections, and also wanted to end the confusion of returning officers with regard to the Election Act.

The Supreme Court Bar Association’s lawyer Ali Imran said that they were withdrawing their case. "The SCBA supports the Election Act and five-year disqualification," he added.

During hearing, amicus curiae Aziz Bhandari Advocate, Faisal Saddiqui Advocate, Usman Kareem Advocate gave arguments.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the top court took notice of lifetime disqualification in a disqualification case of former MPA Mir Badshah Qaisrani.

More Stories From Pakistan