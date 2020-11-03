UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Mir Shakil's Bail Plea Till Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

SC adjourns Mir Shakil's bail plea till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of bail plea filed by Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman at the request of NAB for taking the matter before a three-member bench.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Mir Shakil got composite block in M.A. Johar Town-II, Lahore of 54 Kanal land along with two streets/roads in violation of Exemption Policy of Lahore Development Authority in league with his co-accused and caused loss of Rs.143,530,000 to Public Exchequer.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Prosecutor General NAB pleaded the court to fix the matter before a three-member bench.

He said that a bench of the apex court had directed to file bail application before a three-member bench. It would be better to send the matter to a three-member bench, he added.

Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for Mir Shakil said that the Chief Justice had fixed the case before this bench and the two-member bench could hear the case.

The Additional Prosecutor General pleaded the court to adjourn the case for a week.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court was very careful in bail cases.

The court referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of a three-member bench and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.

