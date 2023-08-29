SC adjourns NAB amendments case till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in petitions challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) law.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act was contradicting with the constitution, adding that it was an attempt to interfere the powers of judiciary through this act.

The CJP said that cases pertaining to the NAB amendments would be heard by the same three-member bench.

Addressing PTI's counsel Khawaja Haris, the chief justice said that the NAB amendments were introduced in 2022 to bring betterment in the law, adding that the lawyer could give arguments about it if he wanted.

He said that Makhdoom Ali Khan had raised a serious point that he was not given time so far for arguments in this matter.

The amendments were also introduced in 2023 but the changes made in 2022 were more important, he said.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked that what was the stance of Khawaja Haris pertaining to the fundamental rights in light of NAB amendments.

It was good that the cases which were beyond the jurisdiction of NAB had been shifted to the relevant forums, he said.

He said that the petitioner was of the view that the amendment had affected the accountability system and certain people were given exemptions without any reason.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that either the full court bench should hear the NAB amendment case or it should be adjourned till judgment about SC Practice and Procedure Bill.

The CJP remarked that the attorney general of Pakistan had apprised the bench on June 1, regarding 'Review of Orders and Judgments Act and told that the assembly would review the SC Practice and Procedure Act.

But the law was not reviewed yet, he noted.

He questioned that whether a suspended law should be given as much importance that other all cases should be adjourned due to it.

He asked that why time was sought twice to review the act.

Makhdoom Ali Khan Advocate said that the AGP was not present this day to defend the case.

He argued that a full court bench had already declared that the top court could not suspend any legislation instead it could only suspend actions or orders.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.