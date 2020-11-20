UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns Petition Regarding Non-admission On Merit In KMU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

SC adjourns petition regarding non-admission on merit in KMU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Sadiq Hussain regarding non-admission on merit in Khyber Medical Universiy (KMU) till Monday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that a student studied from Haripur was admitted on the quota of remote area.

He said that his client studied in the area of Amazai. He said that Tayyaba Khan, who got education from outside the backward area, was awarded admission instead of his client.

He said that Tayyaba Khan was enrolled in the university over 40 days study in Azamai area.

Justice Mushir Alam expressed annoyance over the representative of Khyber Medical University.

He said there were holidays in the Madarrasa from where Tayyaba Khan got 40 days education certificate.

He asked could anyone be given admission for such a short period? He asked didn't the university see that the academic certificate was not valid at the time of admission? Fake certificates of DCOs and madrassas were submitted, he added.

He said that attempts had been made to mislead the court.

He observed that admission criteria was differently narrated in the prospectus, university policy and newspaper advertisements. The court time was being wasted due to wrong admission policy of Khyber Medical University, he added.

He said that many cases were filed in the courts due to the negligence of the university. So many public resources were being wasted only because of the wrong policy of the university, he added.

He said that the educational future of the children was at stake due to negligence of the university.

He asked did the university had any seat in which Sadiq Hussain should be given admission?He asked the university management to inform the court after reviewing the record whether there was a chance for admission or not? If Khyber Medical University did not have the capacity for admission, the court would decide on merit.

The court asked the university management to inform whether Sadiq Hussain could be given admission till Monday and adjourned hearing of the case.

