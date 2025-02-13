SC Adjourns Petitions Regarding Trial Of Civilians In Military Courts Till February 18
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan was hearing intra court appeals against the judgement of a five-member bench of the SCP regarding trial of civilians under Army Act. Other members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan. Salman Akram Raja continued his arguments.
Addressing Salman Akram Raja, Justice Musarrat Hilali said that his party had supported 21st Constitutional Amendment, she added ‘Let me say a political party supported the military courts under 21st Constitutional Amendment’.
Akram Raja responded, ‘I am not representing any political party here. The political party was wrong at that time. ‘How can a political party term a thing wrong when in opposition and correct when in power?’ asked Justice Hilali.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that excluding of political parties from the jurisdiction of the Army Act was a good point.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday1 minute ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment1 minute ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique4 minutes ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor18 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib18 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched32 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident32 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families7 minutes ago
-
President for stronger trade, economic, cultural ties with Turkiye7 minutes ago