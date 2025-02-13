Open Menu

SC Adjourns Petitions Regarding Trial Of Civilians In Military Courts Till February 18

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM

SC adjourns petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan was hearing intra court appeals against the judgement of a five-member bench of the SCP regarding trial of civilians under Army Act. Other members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan. Salman Akram Raja continued his arguments.

Addressing Salman Akram Raja, Justice Musarrat Hilali said that his party had supported 21st Constitutional Amendment, she added ‘Let me say a political party supported the military courts under 21st Constitutional Amendment’.

Akram Raja responded, ‘I am not representing any political party here. The political party was wrong at that time. ‘How can a political party term a thing wrong when in opposition and correct when in power?’ asked Justice Hilali.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that excluding of political parties from the jurisdiction of the Army Act was a good point.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

6 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

1 minute ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

1 minute ago
 Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

1 minute ago
 Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of pol ..

Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique

4 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RT ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during W ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..

21 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes n ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Ad ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

18 minutes ago
 Resolving public grievances police's top priority: ..

Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan