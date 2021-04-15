UrduPoint.com
SC Adjourns PPP Leader Syed Khursheed Shah's Bail Plea Till May 4

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

SC adjourns PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah's bail plea till May 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of former opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail plea till May 4.

The court adjourned hearing due to illness of Special Prosecutor NAB.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Syed Khursheed Shah and his son. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khurshid Shah's son-in-law, wife and others. According to the NAB, on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner (Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA) that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income, the NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others. The Petitioner/ accused in connivance with the other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs.1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor said that Special Prosecutor NAB's health condition was critical. The new prosecutor needed time to prepare the case, he added.

Upon this Justice Yahya Afridi said that it was a matter of bail and the court could not delay the case for a long period.

