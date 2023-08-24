The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the appeal of PTI chairman in the Toshakhana criminal case due to the proceedings of Islamabad High Court in an identical case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the appeal of PTI chairman in the Toshakhana criminal case due to the proceedings of Islamabad High Court in an identical case .

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and later issued a written order regarding the hearing.

The order said that the court had directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to submit his report by August 28, regarding the condition of PTI's chief in jail.

It said that the petitioner's lawyer had told the bench that an appeal against the conviction of PTI chairman was being heard by the IHC's bench today. He told that the IHC bench had also been apprised about the points raised by this court pertaining to the trial.

The order said that it would be appropriate to wait for the judgment of the high court in current circumstances. The further hearing of the case was being adjourned, it added.