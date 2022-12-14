UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns PTI's Petition Against NAB Law Amendments

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 09:27 PM

SC adjourns PTI's petition against NAB law amendments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till the second week of January (2023) of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against amendments in the NAB law.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till the second week of January (2023) of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against amendments in the NAB law.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the three-member bench which heard the petition, observed that many cases with regard to the resignations of PTI lawmakers were pending, but the court should not comment on political matters.

The CJP said joining the parliament or not was the political decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). There was a need that all institutions should be functional. How the parliament could be functional in the absence of a big political party, he added.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that no National Assembly constituency could be left vacant. The PTI's members were receiving salaries without attending NA sessions, while the party argued that the assembly was incomplete, he added.

He further observed that the IHC had asked the PTI MNAs to appear before NA Speaker for verification of their resignations. It was a constitutional matter instead of a political one.

He asked why the PTI had not approached the court if the resignations of its members were not being accepted.

Whether the party was ready if the speaker accepted the resignations in four days, he remarked.

The court observed that people expressed confidence in their representatives. A member could leave the assembly only if he or she was not physically able to go there.

The lawmakers should raise their voice in the House only as the political debate should be held at political forum, it added.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the court would view why the NA speaker was not accepting the resignations. A (resigning) member could raise an objection in that respect too, he added.

The court also observed that it had to view whether the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) law amendments were discussed in the Senate.

Earlier, Imran Khan's counsel Khwaja Haris said all the PTI members had resigned from the National Assembly and by-polls were conducted on some seats vacated after acceptance of some member's resignations, which were won by the party.

The members, whose resignations were accepted, did not appear before the speaker, and the party was ready if the court issued directives for the acceptance of resignations of all its members, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Parliament January Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

8 gamblers arrested; 51 professional beggars round ..

8 gamblers arrested; 51 professional beggars rounded up

2 minutes ago
 Directorate to make intra-district transfers of SS ..

Directorate to make intra-district transfers of SSTs

2 minutes ago
 Grossi Could Visit Moscow in Late December - Russi ..

Grossi Could Visit Moscow in Late December - Russian Envoy in Vienna

2 minutes ago
 SSP Khairpur held open court to redress complaints ..

SSP Khairpur held open court to redress complaints

2 minutes ago
 No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: T ..

No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: Tahir Ashrafi

9 minutes ago
 At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in Eng ..

At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in English Channel - UK Home Secreta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.