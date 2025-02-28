Open Menu

SC Adjourns PTI's Plea For Commission On May 9 Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday adjourned hearing for an indefinite time on PTI’s petition seeking formation of judicial commission on incidents of May 9.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the cases.

On the query of Justice Amin, Advocate Hamid Khan said that the petition has prayed to form a judicial commission on incidents of May 9, and stop civilians’ trial in army courts.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the pray regarding the civilians’ trial in army courts has become ineffective as a separate proceeding is being run in this regard.

He questioned that whether the bench could view the matter of formation of judicial commission in section 3 of article 184.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the lawyer that whether they had prayed to form a judicial commission in main appeals against civilians’ trials in military court to which the Hamid Khan answered in negative.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail noted that you have written in your application that dozens of citizens died in the May 9 incident. Have you attached the death certificate of any citizen who died on May 9? Show us a certificate, he asked the lawyer.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan raised the question whether any private complaint was filed regarding civilian deaths? If any FIR has been filed, show it.

The Supreme Court’s constitution bench adjourned the hearing indefinitely, giving time to the PTI to submit more documents.

