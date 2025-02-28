Open Menu

SC Adjourns PTI's Plea For Judicial Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted the respondents to submit additional record in a case filed seeking formation of judicial commission on alleged crackdown against the PTI leadership.

A five-member constitutional bench of the top court headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, addressing the PTI’s lawyer Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that we will have to accept the facts. We can get someone recovered, but why is it happening that we cannot stop it? You are in Parliament, which is the relevant forum.

You should raise your voice in the house.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked who has the authority to form a commission under the Inquiry Commission Act, to which the lawyer replied that the authority belongs to the government, but the Supreme Court can also form it.

PTI’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja gave arguments on behalf of his client before the bench.

The court, later, adjourned the case for indefinite time.

