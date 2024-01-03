(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 8, on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) pertaining to level playing field in general elections.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

Addressing the PTI’s lawyer, the CJ said that the lawyer should tell with the evidence that what order of this court is violated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The CJ said that candidates whose nomination papers were rejected should approach the election tribunal which was the right forum.

On the query of the bench, Director General Law ECP adopted the stance that after the decision of the top court, the PTI approached the commission. He said that the ECP issued order after hearing the political party. He said that the ECP had addressed 30 complaints of PTI. The court also served notices to the inspector general of police (IGP), Chief Secretary and Advocate General Punjab for January 8. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till next date. Latif Khosa Advocate gave arguments on behalf of the petitioner.