SC adjourns Railway Golf Club Implementation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Railway Golf Club implementation case for one month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Railways and former management of the golf club to provide records to Ferguson Company within a month. The court directed that all records from 2015 to 2019 should be provided within a month.

The representative of Ferguson Company said that once the record was received, the audit would be completed in 5 to 6 months.

The court directed the Chairman Railway to prepare advertisement for bidding of lease.

The text of the advertisement and pre-qualification should be verified from the Privatization Commission, the court ordered.

The court instructed the present management of the railways to run the club in a better way and get more revenue.

The court asked the club management to get better revenue like Gun and Country Club Islamabad.

Justice Bandial said that the Gun and Country Club Islamabad had saved Rs. 300 million in the last one year. The Gun and Country Club was a smaller club than the Railway Golf Club, he added.

He said that the court hoped Railway Golf Club will collect much more revenue than Gun and Country Club.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.