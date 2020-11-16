UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Adjourns Review Petitions In Justice Qazi Feaz Isa Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

SC adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz Isa case

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till December 8 without any proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till December 8 without any proceedings.

A six-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the review petitions and adjourned the case on the plea of advocate Munir A Malik.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed all the petitioners to submit written arguments before the next date of hearing.

Sarina Isa wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa also appeared before the bench and stated that her petition regarding formation of larger bench should also be heard. Justice Bandial responding that her petition would be heard later.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Wife Sajjad Ali December All Court

Recent Stories

Russian Military Official Says Karabakh Population ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

2 minutes ago

KP IGP directs proactive policing for safety of ci ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to remove all encroachments i ..

2 minutes ago

Italian envoy stresses need for transfer of techno ..

5 minutes ago

BRICS Leaders to Discuss Cooperation, Internationa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.