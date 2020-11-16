SC adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz Isa case

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till December 8 without any proceeding

A six-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the review petitions and adjourned the case on the plea of advocate Munir A Malik.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed all the petitioners to submit written arguments before the next date of hearing.

Sarina Isa wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa also appeared before the bench and stated that her petition regarding formation of larger bench should also be heard. Justice Bandial responding that her petition would be heard later.